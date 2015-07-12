Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Business Is Heating Up for The Pantry SB’s Ready-to-Cook Meal Delivery Service

The company, specializing in local ingredients and detailed recipes, is among a growing number across the country trying to get a piece of the pie

Terra's Kitchen began delivering its meal kits to West Coast homes in June, serving some Santa Barbara County residents.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 12, 2015 | 6:00 p.m.

A kitchen can be a scary place.

Beyond that intimidation factor, local food enthusiast Alexis Donaire just wanted to get more people comfortable operating a cutting board and a knife.

This was two years ago, when she and husband and fellow UC Santa Barbara alum Ron started hearing about these new companies, Plated and Blue Apron. The subscription-based services offered meal-kit deliveries to your doorstep, with ingredients and detailed recipes included.

What they saw was a gap, soon to become their niche.

The couple founded The Pantry SB shortly after, living in the community they serve and adding a video-tutorial component. They guarantee ingredients are sourced within 400 miles —  the farthest that can be qualified as “local,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Even then, the Donaires couldn’t have predicted how huge the business model would balloon, with several other companies across the country trying to get a piece of the pie.

“I wanted to empower people,” Alexis Donaire told Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara County residents are embracing the model, reclaiming hours spent penning grocery lists and perusing isles at the supermarket for the convenience of letting someone else decide what’s for dinner.

They’re attracted by the promise of “farm-to-table,” organic, local fare and sustainable ingredients.

Santa Barbara resident Fred Kim discovered Blue Apron through his girlfriend, who typically receives a meal-kit delivery once a week with three meals that serve two people.

As a newbie chef, Kim developed valuable skills — cooking up ground lamb pasta and miso roasted chicken with snap peas — and then shared the model for free with his friends, a referral perk offered by many in the industry.

The Pantry SB offers a subscription-based meal kit to help get locals comfortable with being in the kitchen. The deliveries come with recipes, ingredients and video tutorials.

“You don’t have to go anywhere,” he said. “The meals are a good size, too. The recipes are all kind of interesting and different. I keep the recipes of everything I get, so if I ever feel like I want to try it again.”

Kim was also impressed by the price. The average meal-kit delivery costs $60 a week, somewhere at or close to $10 per person per meal — less than most sit-down restaurants.

East Coast-based Terra’s Kitchen is delivering to all sorts of locals, from young families to the time-strapped power couple, CEO Mike McDevitt said.

More than the convenience, Terra’s Kitchen is pushing for revival of the family dinner by sending already cut and prepped produce and proteins in an eco-friendly refrigerated vessel made by FreshRealm in Ventura.

“I think we’re hitting on a spot that I’m very much passionate about,” said McDevitt, who noticed he was spending more time cooking than at the table. “I’m a huge fan of sitting down and having a dinner with the family.”

A full vessel with 10 dinner servings (up to five different recipes) from Terra’s Kitchen, which launched on the West Coast last month, retails for $160.

Green Chef is also newer to the area, having delivered to the West Coast and much of central U.S. since October 2014, pledging to help customers cook nourishing meals in about 30 minutes.

Ron and Alexis Donaire founded The Pantry SB.

Like most, you choose the delivery days, recipes and can skip weeks.

“We care deeply about your health and the health of our environment,” Green Chef CEO Michael Joseph said. “We work with hundreds of suppliers each week — each of whom is carefully vetted for not only quality of ingredients but also sustainable, ethical practices. With Green Chef, it's easy for you to eat well, feel good about where you food comes from and take the time to connect with friends and family in the kitchen and at the table.”

The Donaires have been steadily growing their meal-kit business, with some of seven employees delivering more than 2,000 customizable meals per month between Goleta and Carpinteria.

About 80 percent of The Pantry SB’s customers live in the county, and the rest of the meals serving two to eight people ship as far north as San Luis Obispo.

Every Monday and Tuesday, they measure and pack up boxes at the Goodland Kitchen in Goleta, sometimes collaborating with local restaurants like Barbareño to develop recipes.

Alexis Donaire is hoping to unveil a new vegetarian recipe option later this summer or fall, and the couple haven’t ruled out an expansion in the future.

“It’s a labor of love for us,” said Ron Donaire, who also owns a local ad agency. “We have the farms. We have the ranches. Everybody has to eat.”

