Compass Launches New West Coast Branches in Santa Barbara and Montecito

Real Estate

Compass, a luxury real estate platform with best-in-class technology, announced the launch of its new office serving the communities of Montecito and Santa Barbara Feb. 4, 2016.

Located at 1283 Coast Village Circle in Montecito, the 4,400-square-foot office is led by sales manager and 30-year industry veteran John Nisbet.

“The addition of our beautiful new office designed to serve both Santa Barbara and Montecito is part of Compass’s long-term growth strategy to become the premiere real estate services company on the West Coast,” said Nisbet. “Santa Barbara and Montecito are coveted luxury communities known around the world for their stunning beaches, small town feel and unique architecture. We are thrilled to bring the Compass brand here to better serve our agents and our clients.”

Nisbet joined Coldwell Banker in 2013 where he managed the Montecito and Santa Barbara locations. He was the recipient of the President’s Award in 2014, Coldwell Banker’s highest distinction for managerial excellence.

Over the past three decades, Nisbet has worked in many facets of real estate including syndication, property management, commercial leasing and residential brokerage.

Compass launched its first California office in Beverly Hills in November under the leadership of Regional Vice President Stan Richman.

In the first two months, Compass hired more than 80 industry-leading local agents. Recently, the company opened its Malibu office under Jay Rubenstein and announced a Pasadena location under Leah Sternberg.

Launched in New York in 2013, Compass began its national expansion last year, opening offices in Washington, D.C., Miami, Boston, the Hamptons and Los Angeles.

— Kurt Gonska represents Compass.