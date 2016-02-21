Compass Luxury Real Estate Opens in Santa Barbara, Lands Prime Location on Coast Village Road

The innovative technology used by Compass, a fast-growing luxury real estate platform, reminds John Nisbet of the differences between a Blackberry smartphone and the iPhone.

Nisbet, a 30-plus-year veteran of the Santa Barbara real estate industry, says Compass’ software integrates all available listings in one simple place for agents — the “iPhone.”

He said his former employer of three years, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is typical of the industry in that agents must check seven or more different platforms like MLS to find listings — the “Blackberry.”

“Then everyone wanted it,” Nisbet said of the iPhone. “Tasks that would take hours take seconds now.”

Nisbet left his post managing Coldwell Banker’s Montecito and Santa Barbara locations in early January to join the fast-moving train that is Compass, which launched in 2013 in New York but grew exponentially last year when the platform went national.

Compass opened up a Montecito office at 1283 Coast Village Circle and just signed a lease on 1101 Coast Village Road near Butterfly Lane. Nisbet said Compass is also eyeing office space on Upper State Street.

The company aims to connect luxury real estate buyers, sellers and renters with agents, launching in California late last year and hiring more than 100 industry-leading agents who are already established in the areas.

The latter is where Compass has drawn some enemies — in Los Angeles, Boston, the Hamptons, Miami and Washington, D.C. — and lawsuits.

Compass and Nisbet currently face their own lawsuit from Coldwell Banker, which alleges misappropriation of trade secrets in a Jan. 11 complaint filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Before Nisbet resigned Jan. 4, Coldwell Banker claims he sent trade secret information that included “significant and highly sensitive sales associate compensation and ranking data” to a personal email account from his work account.

Coldwell Banker sent Compass a cease and desist order when it learned the Compass CEO personally emailed more than 25 sales associates to lure them to Compass, with at least one other manager leaving, according to court documents.

While Judge Thomas Anderle initially granted Coldwell Banker a temporary restraining order — so Compass couldn’t contact or hire more of its agents — he this month denied a subsequent request for a preliminary injunction ahead of an April 4, 2017, trial date.

Anderle ruled that the materials didn’t qualify as trade secrets, since they were readily available to the public online, and that Coldwell Banker could recover any further losses at trial.

California law favors employee mobility, Anderle said, noting that by the nature of the real estate business, agents make themselves known and reachable.

“The court would be doing indirectly exactly what the law forbids it to do directly,” he wrote, adding that maintaining the restraining order would be “draconian.”

Compass has denied any wrongdoing, and Nisbet wrote in court documents that he emailed himself materials for his managerial role and not to be used by Compass.

“To the contrary, I was specifically told in writing by Compass through email communication and my offer letter that I should not take any Coldwell Banker information with me when I left my employment there or otherwise use that information in the course of my work for Compass,” he wrote.

“Coldwell Banker’s attempt to stifle competition by blocking its agents from leaving to join Compass was soundly rejected by the Court,” a Compass spokesperson said last week.

Nisbet said he heard about Compass from a colleague in Los Angeles and was attracted by the fact that the platform treats its agents like clients, tailoring its tools to them.

So far he’s hired several other local agents and finds that some are reaching out to him.

“Our momentum seems to be picking up dramatically,” Nisbet said. “We’re just looking forward to becoming the premiere brokerage for the agents in Santa Barbara. Not necessarily the biggest, but the best.”

Compass’ growing number of exclusive listings tops $1.7 billion nationwide, with a new development pipeline over $2.5 billion and an increase in its agent population by more than 100 percent in the last year.

The Coast Village Road office will open after renovations are complete, Nisbet said, and Compass is expanding so much that it might just keep the current Montecito office — the former site of the now-closed Orfalea Foundation — as workspace for additional agents.

