Compass Real Estate Group Taps Local Talent to Run New Central Coast Locations

Compass, a luxury real estate platform with best-in-class technology, announced Jan. 7, 2016, that two top managers have joined the company to oversee sales operations in three additional California markets.

John Nisbet, a 30-year veteran of the real estate industry, will manage locations in Montecito and Santa Barbara.

Leah Sternberg, who brings more than 25 years of experience to Compass, will lead the Pasadena office. Both Nisbet and Sternberg were previously top-performing managers at Coldwell Banker.

“We are thrilled to welcome John and Leah to the Compass team. They are ideal leaders for our new offices with their passion for the profession, in-depth expertise of the local markets and exceptional track records. I look forward to building a successful brokerage with them,” said Robert Reffkin, Compass founder and CEO.



Compass launched its first California office in Beverly Hills just two months ago under the leadership of regional vice president Stan Richman.

In the first two months, Compass has already hired more than 60 industry-leading local agents. Recently, the company also opened its Malibu office under Jay Rubenstein and is already growing quickly.

“The company culture that Compass offers is one of the many reasons I am excited to join the team. Everyone is laser focused on building the best possible brand through collaboration, superior agent support and time-saving technology,” said Nisbet.

Added Sternberg, “This is the only real estate brokerage I know of where agents get customized marketing support from Google and Pixar veterans and their tech tools built by in-house engineers. Compass is elevating the way the entire real estate industry operates not only here in California, but across all of the markets we are in.”



Nisbet joined Coldwell Banker in 2013 where he managed the Montecito and Santa Barbara locations. He was the recipient of the President’s Award in 2014, Coldwell Banker’s highest distinction for managerial excellence.

Over the past three decades, Nisbet has worked in many facets of real estate including syndication, property management, commercial leasing and residential brokerage.

Before joining Compass, Sternberg served as the district manager of San Gabriel Valley and vice president, Northwest region in Greater Los Angeles.

Additionally, she received the President’s Award as branch manager for Coldwell Banker’s Calabasas office. Prior to that, she was ranked among the top 5 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the country.

Launched in New York in 2013, Compass has quickly become a leader in the national market. Recent achievements for the firm include the following:

» A growing volume of exclusive listings, which now tops $1.4 billion nationwide

» A new development pipeline reaching over $2.5 billion

» An increase in its agent population by more than 100 percent in the past year

Driven by its significant accomplishments, Compass began its national expansion last year, opening offices in Washington, D.C., Miami, Boston, the Hamptons and Los Angeles.

— Danielle Fuerth represents Compass.