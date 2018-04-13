Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Computer Science Academy Holds Hackathon

By Daisy Moschitto for Santa Barbara High School's Computer Science Academy | April 13, 2018 | 1:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara High School’s Computer Science Academy (CSA) hosted its 2nd Annual Hackathon on April 7. Local industry partner AppFolio sponsored the free all-day event.

Students from Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Carpinteria high schools and Laguna Blanca School participated.

Students formed teams to create coding projects with the guidance of mentors from such local tech companies as CJ Affiliate, DroneSeed and AppFolio.

Prizes were awarded for best use of data or algorithms, best user interface, and best contribution to community.

The CSA is one of many pathways offered at Santa Barbara High. The CSA is designed to expose as many students as possible to computer science and demonstrate its relevance to their career fields.

The academy is always looking for opportunities to build local industry partnerships to accomplish this goal. For more information about its programs or how to get involved, contact the CSA at [email protected]

— Daisy Moschitto for Santa Barbara High School's Computer Science Academy.

 

