Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Computer Science Academy Launching at Santa Barbara High School

The academy features an open model, with 150 students already enrolled for the five classes offered in the fall

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 19, 2014 | 10:35 p.m.

Twice as many students will be taking computer science courses at Santa Barbara High School this fall when the new academy starts.

The Santa Barbara High School Foundation put $50,000 toward the Computer Science Academy launch and was particularly interested in the open academy model, development director Katie Jacobs said. It’s unique from other academy programs, which usually require students to be committed to specific classes during their high school years.

“It’s appealing to me as a parent because my son has the flexibility to take some classes without being too invested,” said academy volunteer Felicia Kashevaroff, whose son is an incoming freshman signed up for one of the fall courses.

Paul Muhl, who splits his time between teaching AP Computer Science and working as a software engineer for Toyon Research Corp., is the academy’s director. He said his professional experience gives him “street cred” and some connections to help find internships for next year’s students.

Several local companies are already interested, such as ProCore in Carpinteria and Multiprobe in Santa Barbara.

There are 150 students enrolled for the academy’s five classes, compared with 70 students in the introductory and AP Computer Science courses offered now.

“There’s a big push out there because there’s a known gap between the number of computer programmers being trained and the demand for them; it’s a huge gap,” Muhl said.

He doesn’t expect or even want all the students to become programmers, but the computer literacy concepts will help them better understand the digital world, he said.

Despite the high demand for software engineers, only 10 percent of United States high schools offer computer science programs, according to Jacobs.

Some students will be very gung-ho and want to take every class offered, but any student can sign up for a classes to get a taste of the program.

Next year’s classes include an introductory Exploring Computer Science class (taught by calculus teacher Richard Johnston) and mobile programming class with iOS apps. Other courses teach java programming, which Android uses, so students can get experience with both operating systems.

In introductory courses, students will learn to write programs and work with algorithms, which is a computer science and math word for recipes, Muhl says.

“Computers are really, really dumb, you have to tell them exactly what to do and you can’t skip a step or it won’t come out right — just like baking,” he said.

This computational thinking is one of the biggest challenges for students, he said.

Muhl will teach AP Computer Science and the new computational art class where students will learn to write code to generate images, with some fine-art components. It was developed into a year-long course by Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo professor Zoë Wood, who teaches a similar course at the university.

This class had broader appeal and drew in more female students, which was one of the goals of the program, Jacobs said.

The SBHS Foundation’s grant money is funding curriculum development and equipment for the two lab classrooms.

Academy classes will take over the current AP Computer Science lab and the former MAD Academy space, which is being used by the Robotics Club. The Forge will lose its office in the area to faculty offices.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 