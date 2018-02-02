Computer Science Academy Student Honored

Charlotte Wall, a Santa Barbara High School senior and Computer Science Academy student, has been selected as a 2018 National Honorable Mention recipient of the Award for Aspirations in Computing.
Aspirations in Computing awards, a National Center for Women & IT initiative, recognize U.S. high school women in grades 9-12 for their interest and achievements in computing, leadership ability, academic performance, and plans for post‑secondary education.
More than 3,600 applications were received for the 2018 Aspirations Awards. The National Honorable Mentions represent the top 10 percent of all applicants.
SBHS and the Computer Science Academy congratulate Wall on her accomplishment.
For more information, visit www.aspirations.org/blog/nearly-four-hundred-us-high-school-women-are-recognized-technological-achievements.
— Richard Johnston for Computer Science Academy.