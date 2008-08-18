Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Computers for Families Calls on Volunteers for Triathlon

Sunday's Santa Barbara Triathlon requires a lot of advance work. Can you spare some time to help?

By Mollie Helmuth, Noozhawk Intern | August 18, 2008 | 8:19 p.m.

Computers for Families, the official co-beneficiary of fundraising in the Santa Barbara Triathlon this weekend, is calling for volunteers to help run the event Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.

“People can pick from a wide variety of activities — registering, handing out water, even motorcycle escorts,” said CFF development specialist Michelle Magnusson.

Village Properties Realtors is the presenting corporate sponsor for this year’s triathlon, and has chosen Teacher’s Fund and CFF as the nonprofit beneficiaries. Participants in the race will raise money that will directly fund the two organizations.

“The more volunteers we have, the smoother the triathlon runs and the more people will fundraise,” explained Magnusson.

CFF is $200,000 away from reaching its $4 million campaign to sustain computers for families that otherwise couldn’t afford them. The triathlon, says Magnusson, is “kind of one of our final hurrahs to reach it before school.”

The organization is a project of Partners in Education and has provided more than 7,000 computers to families with children in the Santa Barbara County school system. They also train students and teachers to utilize their computers for educational purposes.

For those interested in volunteering at the triathlon, visit the volunteer Web site, which details the positions and time slots available.

The registration form will include a pulldown menu to indicate where the volunteer heard about the event — Magnusson asks that anyone signing up mark CFF on this menu.

Noozhawk intern Mollie Helmuth can be reached at [email protected]

