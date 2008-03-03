Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:11 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Computers for Families Gets $100,000 Donation

Bacara Resort & Spa, Dworman Foundation help program close in on $4 million goal.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 3, 2008 | 12:00 p.m.

Computers for Families’ digital divide got $100,000 narrower Tuesday when Bacara Resort & Spa and the Dworman Foundation pledged that amount to the program’s sustainability campaign. With the donation, the nonprofit organization has raised $3.66 million of its $4 million goal.

A joint project of Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, Computers for Families provides students from low-income families with refurbished computers, Internet access and training. Since its founding in 1997, Computers for Families has placed more than 7,000 computers in the homes of local students. The organization has determined it needs $4 million to sustain the program into perpetuity.

In announcing the donation, a Bacara official stressed the importance of computer literacy in the workforce.

“Bacara has a long-established relationship with CFF, donating the resort’s ‘gently used’ computers to this essential organization, and we look forward to continuing, and even growing, this partnership," said Annie Montalvo, Bacara’s team member services director. "Computer literacy provides students with a leg up in education and future success in the workforce.”

County schools superintendent

image
Bill Cirone
Bill Cirone hailed the latest example of corporate support for local schools.

“The $100,000 contribution from Bacara and the Dworman Foundation to the Computers for Families program is a major boost for our efforts to address the educational needs of all our children,” he said.

The official check presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Ellwood School, 7686 Hollister Ave.

Click here for more information on Computers for Families or e-mail county Education Office department specialist Sarah O’Brien by clicking here.

