Computers for Families in Need of Donations for New School Year

By Kris Bergstrom for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | September 15, 2014 | 10:39 a.m.

Computers for Families is requesting computers for the coming school year from local businesses and individuals.

The program seeks dual core or Pentium IV PCs capable of running Windows 7, as well as flat-screen monitors, USB mice, USB keyboards and power cables.

Donated computers are refurbished and distributed to local elementary students and their families who do not have access to technology.

Computers for Families is a project of the Santa Barbara County Education Office and Santa Barbara Partners in Education. During its 18-year history, the program has refurbished more than 10,000 computers, distributing them through 30 local elementary school networks to students in need. The program serves a secondary purpose of reusing hardware that may otherwise end up as landfill.

The program is the beneficiary of many local businesses, such as Citrix Santa Barbara.

“Citrix Santa Barbara is proud to partner with Computers for Families as we direct our surplus equipment to families in our community," said Vic Walton, senior manager of IT support for Citrix Santa Barbara. "It’s a wonderful way for us to reach out to our neighbors and provide them with the technology that is increasingly important in this interconnected world. We’re happy to put older but still viable equipment to work for families rather than in a landfill, and Computers for Families makes that easy.”

Individuals or businesses with computers to donate are welcome to drop them off at the loading dock at the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For additional information, please contact Kris Mainland White, Computers for Families coordinator, at 805.964.4710 x5400 or [email protected].

— Kris Bergstrom represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

