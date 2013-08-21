Computers Worth $10,000 Stolen at UCSB

UCSB Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, when someone stole thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment from a campus building.

Police sent an email message to the campus community just before noon, saying that some $10,000 worth of computer equipment was taken from Campbell Hall at around 11:25 a.m.

Little is known about the suspect, and police did not have a description of the person's clothing, age or gender.

"The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is still outstanding," the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to report it on the Crime Stoppers website or contact the university police at 805.893.3446.

