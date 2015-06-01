CompuVision, Celebrating 20 Years, Launches New Corporate Brand Identity and Website

CompuVision, a leading technology service provider, recently announced the 20th anniversary of the company’s founding and the launch of a new corporate brand identity and website in support of its growing regional presence.

CompuVision was founded on May 15, 1995 by Chief Executive Officer John Hunt. CompuVision and its sister division, Vision Communications, have provided services that include acquisition, implementation and ongoing management of technology solutions for clients in Central and Southern California.

CompuVision has recently expanded its offerings to include cloud-based solutions, digital forensics, two factor authentication as a service and cybersecurity solutions. Vision Communications has recently added an audio/video division to support commercial and residential clients.

“CompuVision and Vision Communications are proud of their 20-year track record of organic growth and sustained profitability while delivering best in class technology solutions and services,” Hunt said. “At the same time, we are forward-focused on this next decade and have significant plans to deliver substantial added value to our clients and innovation to our industry.”

In celebration of embarking on its third decade of business, CompuVision has unveiled a new corporate brand identity that reflects the company’s future strategic direction, mission and goals. Included in the new branding is an updated company website.

“We plan on becoming a corporate household name and a single source for all technology needs for our clients,” Hunt said.

— Jessy Raspiller is a client advocate for CompuVision.