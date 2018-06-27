Concepción Quintero Unzueta of Santa Barbara, 1928-2016

Posted on February 5, 2016 | 6:03 p.m.

Concepción “Concha” Unzueta, “Concha” as she was affectionately called, died peacefully to be with our Lord on Feb. 2, 2016, at her home in Santa Barbara, surrounded by her immediate family.

Concha was born on Dec. 8, 1928, in Herreras, Durango, México, to the late Pedro Quinteros and Celsa Sanchez. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Manuel Unzueta, Sr., and in 1948, a year after the birth of their first child, they moved to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, México.

They owned and operated two small, neighborhood markets, the first from 1950 to 1957, and the second, from 1957l to 1966.

In 1966, Concepción and her three youngest children migrated to Santa Barbara to join her husband and eldest daughter, Martha and son, Manuel, who had come to Santa Barbara in 1964.

Concha worked for a number of years at Surged, as an eye lens maker, but left the workforce to help raise her grandchildren.

She enjoyed listening to Mexican ballads, which reminded her of her childhood. She had a passion for classic Mexican movies, especially those with Cantinflas, and enjoyed watching the Carol Burnett Show.

Concha enjoyed visiting with close friends and was a great singer and cook. Above all, she loved spending time with her familia.

Concha is survived by her children: Martha Cabral, Manuel (Carmen) Unzueta, Rosa Serrano, Connie Perrie, and Sylvia Maynez; sisters, Margarita Gonzalez, Ignacia Gomez and Belem Herrera; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Concepción was loved dearly by her late husband, Manuel Unzueta, Sr., her late brother Eliazar Medina and late sister, Josefina Ramirez.

The Rosary service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, California 93109. Interment will follow the mass at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Concepcion’s name to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara, 222 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, California 93101.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.