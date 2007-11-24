Concerned Citizen Report Leads to Arrest

After being approached by a suspicious man on foot asking the concerned citizen if he wanted to “smoke some cocaine,” the driver called authorities.

Meeting with the caller just before midnight on East Cabrillo Boulevard, officers were led to the subject who was inside a van parked nearby.

Upon contact with the transient, officers uncovered several small rocks of cocaine.

A pipe also found inside the van was booked as evidence.

The man. 38, was arrested for the possession of suspected cocaine.