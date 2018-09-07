Santa Maria Concert in Park Series Concludes With Old School Sounds of Steppin’ Out

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth Inc. invite the community to the final concert in the summer Concerts In the Park Series with a performance by Steppin’ Out, a band that specializes in R&B and old school.

The concert will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.

The Santa Maria-based ensemble began in 2009 with the shared vision of Junior Juanich and Mike Arriola.

To add to their own talents, they’ve brought together top local musicians including, Abraham Robles, Larry Kim, Sarah Jackson, and Ben and Joseph Del Giorgio.

Concerts in the Park are free and family friendly. Pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy music under the sun.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.