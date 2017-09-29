Concert Presents Homage to Herbert Howells

Music at Trinity, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, will present An Homage to Herbert Howells (1892-1983) Choral, Piano and Organ Works in celebration of the quasquicentennial anniversary of the composer’s birth.

The concert will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Episcopal, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara.

It is presented in conjunction with the Vision of Howells 125 Festival centered in Los Angeles. Visit https://www.howells125.com/performances.

Adelfos Ensemble conducted by Temmo Korisheli, artistic director

American Riviera Children’s Chorus conducted by Erin Bonski-Evans, founding director and pianist; Thomas Joyce, organist

The concert will feature a variety of Howells' choral anthems, songs and keyboard works including: "Like as the Hart Desireth the Waterbrooks,"

"Requiem Aeternam," "Psalm 121," "Rhapsody No. 2 in E-Flat Minor," "Master Tallis’s Testament," "Gadabout," and "Three Carol Anthems."

Suggested donation is $10. For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church, 965-7419, or email Thomas Joyce at [email protected]

— Thomas Joyce for Trinity Episcopal Church.