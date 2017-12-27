Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:53 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Concert Raises More than $61,000 for Whittier Fire-Damaged Rancho Alegre

Organizations are fundraising to rebuild after the July blaze destroyed most buildings at the Boy Scout camp and The Outdoor School

Local musician Dylan Ortega, right, belts out country favorites and his own music at the Rebuild the Ranch benefit concert for Rancho Alegre.
Local musician Dylan Ortega, right, belts out country favorites and his own music at the Rebuild the Ranch benefit concert for Rancho Alegre. (Courtesy photo)
By Raiza Giorgi for the Santa Ynez Valley Star | December 27, 2017 | 5:38 p.m.

Nashville musicians and local country singer Dylan Ortega helped raise more than $61,000 in September at a concert to benefit Rancho Alegre, the Boy Scout camp that was largely destroyed by the Whittier Fire in July.

Nashville’s Eric Chesser, James Robert Webb and Jamie Lee Thurston joined Ortega for the Rebuild the Ranch concert at Solvang Festival Theater, where silent and live auction items combined with ticket sales contributed to the total money raised for the Whittier Fire Camp Restoration Fund.

One of the biggest hits from the silent auction was a violin signed by legendary country fiddler Charlie Daniels.

Scout leader Shawn Knight, owner of Knight Broadcasting that includes KRAZy Country 105.9 FM, said he received a text from Daniels that he was sending a fiddle to help with the fundraising efforts.

“When I got a strange text from someone saying they wanted to donate a fiddle, and I asked, ‘Who is this?’ with a reply of ‘Charlie Daniels,’ I just about fell out of my chair. That was incredible. And sure enough, a day or two later the fiddle arrived,” Knight said.

The Los Padres Boy Scout Council’s Rancho Alegre camp and Outdoor School lost more than 90 percent of its structures to the Whittier Fire on July 8.

“Troop 41 has done a phenomenal job supporting Rancho Alegre and the outdoor school. It’s amazing to see what they have put together in such a short time,” said Carlos Cortez, executive director of the Boy Scouts council.

After the fire ravaged the camp, Cortez noted that the timing was very fortunate. On the morning of the fire, a group of young scouts had left the camp, and the next day another group of older scouts were supposed to arrive.

“Even though we lost our structures we didn’t lose any lives, and that’s the most important thing. If the fire had been either 24 hours earlier or later, this might be a different story,” Cortez said.

Country music legend Charlie Daniels sent an autographed fiddle for the Rebuild the Ranch silent auction.
Country music legend Charlie Daniels sent an autographed fiddle for the Rebuild the Ranch silent auction. (Courtesy photo)

This is the 52nd year for the Boy Scouts at the 213-acre camp off Highway 154 across from Lake Cachuma. Activities and education there included swimming, rowing, campfires, archery, star gazing, hiking, crafts, camping skills, and lessons about animals and plants, among others.

“I am so glad to be a part of this effort. I grew up playing sports and know when you come together a group can do just about anything. This is my first time playing in California and I knew this was a great cause to help support,” said Chesser, one of the Nashville musicians.

Webb came to the valley a few days before the concert and was able to take an aerial tour of the burn area.

“The Boy Scouts are a part of my upbringing, and I cherish those memories of being outdoors and exploring nature. Hope it can be rebuilt quickly,” Webb said.

The Outdoor School that also uses the camp serves more than 4,000 fifth-grade and sixth-grade students each year, hosting day trips and overnight programs. Some schools spend multiple days using the outdoor education program, which is geared toward nurturing community and environmental stewardship.

The only buildings spared by the Whittier Fire were the dining hall, the pool area, the barbecue building and a small cabin; 27 structures were destroyed.

With most of their buildings lost, Cortez said, this is the time to make the camp facilities even better than they were before.

“We want to include more ‘green’ practices, like installing solar panels and finding other ways to be more environmentally friendly. It’s really a blank canvas, and we want to make the science center even better with a lab for testing and analyzing data,” he said.

Their costs of rebuilding are estimated at $10 million, with $7 million of that covered by insurance, Cortez said.

Cortez said he welcomes a conversation with anyone who has ideas to rebuild the camp. He can be reached at [email protected] or at 805.967.0105.

Los Padres Council is a 501(c)(3) charity, so financial contributions are tax-deductible. For more information log onto the Whittier Fire Reconstruction site here

Click here to read more stories from the Santa Ynez Valley Star. 

— Raiza Giorgi is owner and publisher of the Santa Ynez Valley Star. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 