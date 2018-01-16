Concert to Aid Disaster Victims Who Lack Insurance

An eight-hour benefit concert featuring top Central Coast bands is planned for 3-11 p.m. Jan. 28 at SOhO nightclub, 1221 State St., to raise funds for Thomas Fire Tri-County victims who don't have insurance to cover their losses.

Ace Pro Music's Nancy Singelman is presenting the So Cal Strong concert featuring the Tearaways, Teresa Russell, Rick Reeves, Tantamount and some special guests.

General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for dinner and the show are $75; $100-$200 will pay for platinum tickets, which include dinner show and first bid on silent auction items.

Tickets can be purchased at SOHO.com or at Jensen's Music, 2830 De la Vina St.,

"We are still looking for silent auction donations, a stage manager and a photographer," Singelman said.

The 282,000-acre Thomas Fire started Dec. 4 in Ventura County where it destroyed some 1,000 structures in Santa Paula and Ojai and spread into Carpinteria and Montecito where it burned more homes. It is considered the worst wildfire in state history.

The fire was contained more than a month after it started. Rain helped firefighters, but brought deadly mudslides that killed at least 20 people.

— Nancy Singelman for So Cal Strong.