Santa Barbara’s Free Concerts in the Park Series Opens July 2 with Eagles Tribute Act the Long Run



Concerts in the Park 2015 will kick off its summer concert series on Thursday, July 2. Opening night will be a tribute to the Eagles from Los Angeles band the Long Run.

Since their debut in 1999, the Long Run have earned their place among the top-drawing tribute shows in North America; the band is widely regarded as one of the finest Eagles tribute acts working today. AXS TV selected the band to perform on its show The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands, which aired in five countries and is available to view online.

Taking their name from the Eagles’ 1989 album, the Long Run have amassed a devoted fan base, with their website showcasing such praise as, “Possibly the most enjoyable rock performance I’ve ever experienced,” and, “If the Eagles were to call in sick, these guys could take their place and nobody would know.”

“The Long Run are new to Concerts in the Park. Our concert attendees frequently request tribute acts, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer such top quality performers for opening night as well as the rest of the concert season! We’ve got an incredible lineup this summer; something for everyone,” said Judith McCaffrey, recreation manager for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

Concerts in the Park shows are free in Chase Palm Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings and have become a Santa Barbara tradition since the program was founded in 2000. Concert attendees bring blankets and picnics, with groups of friends joining in and dancing in front of the stage as the night progresses.

This season’s Concerts in the Park sponsors are Richard’s Accurate, the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, K-LITE, KTYD, the Santa Barbara Independent, CASA Magazine, and SB Family & Life Magazine. Many individual community members also gave donations, joining with these sponsors to help make sure Concerts in the Park could again be part of the summertime Santa Barbara cultural calendar.

The full Concerts in the Park 2015 series schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 2

» The Long Run

Experience the Eagles

Thursday, July 9

» Lost Dog Found

Roots swing

Thursday, July 16

» Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries

1950s and '60s rock-’n’-roll

Thursday, July 23

» Rainbow Girls

Americana, gypsy, funk, soul and rock-’n’-roll

Thursday, July 30

» Fortunate Son

A tribute to John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival

A printable concert schedule and rules for concert attendance are available by clicking here; please call 805.564.5418 for more information. Visit Facebook to keep up on news related to Concerts in the Park.

— Summers Case represents the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.