Concordia Sweeps Westmont in GSAC Opener

Warriors can't hold lead in first game and fall 16-8, then go quietly in 7-1 second loss.

By Ron Smith | February 9, 2008 | 8:38 p.m.

Westmont dropped both games of its Golden State Athletic Conference season opener at Concordia on Saturday, 16-8 and 7-1.

In the early game, Westmont (1-3) held a 7-5 lead after the top of the sixth, but gave up seven runs on four hits and five walks in the bottom half of the inning to allow Concordia to go ahead, 12-7. Freshman reliever Keith Johnson was assigned the loss, although he faced only two batters, giving up a single and a walk. Erik Gaustad started the game for the Warriors, pitching three and a third innings and giving up three runs, two of which were earned, on six hits. He struck out three and walked two. Five other pitchers were used in the first game, all of whom gave up at least one run. Concordia’s Jeff Allen earned the win in relief.

Westmont had 15 hits in the game, including four singles by junior first baseman Mark Boujikian, who also notched two RBIs. Senior second baseman Anthony Martinez was 3-for-5 with one RBI. Senior designated hitter Cody Chapman and sophomore catcher Luke Montzingo were each 2-for-3 at the plate, with Chapman scoring three times and Montzingo notching two RBIs.

The Warriors’ bats were less productive in the second game, recording only four hits in the seven inning game.  Junior left fielder Taylor Grace and senior first baseman Philip Valle each had lead-off doubles in the first and second innings, respectively. Grace scored the Warriors’ lone run on a single by Boujikian.

Starter Max Gutierrez was assigned the loss. He pitched four and two-third innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on seven hits. He had one strikeout and two walks. Starter Enrique Lichuga picked up the win for the Eagles.

The Warriors head home for a three-game home stand that begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against Fresno Pacific. Westmont will welcome No. 13 California Baptist to Russ Carr Field for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 16.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

