Concours d’Elegance Wheels Out the Cars

An overnight thunderstorm scared off some car exhibitors and fans on the first day of the Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance, but Saturday’s show drew hundreds of classic autos and spectators at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.
The 24th Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the polo grounds, 3375 Foothill Road. Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s.
(Santa Barbara Arts TV video / YouTube.com/SBARTSTV)