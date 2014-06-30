Concrete Repair Project to Begin on University Drive

Santa Barbara County has awarded an $80,000 contract to J & T Engineering and Construction for a concrete repair project on University Drive.

Funding for this work comes from general fund allocation by the county Board of Supervisors designated for critical road and hardscape improvements on county-maintained roads.

The project is located on University Drive between Patterson Avenue and Stanford Place, and will remove and replace several sections of damaged sidewalk, driveways, curb and gutter, and add two ADA-compliant curb ramps, as well as remove and replace several trees that are causing hardscape damage.

The Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction, and the county’s arborist will closely monitor all tree work.

The project is scheduled to begin Monday, July 7 and be completed by mid-August. Construction hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction site. Residents should also be aware that “No Parking” signs will be posted 48 hours prior to the start of construction.

For questions or concerns, please contact us during regular business hours at 805.739.8780 or at 805.681.4990. You may also call our 24 hour Phone Information Line at 805.681.4995. Updates will also be posted on the Public Works Department website, and on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Public Works Department officials wish to thank local residents, businesses, cyclists, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project.