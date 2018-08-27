Concussion Discussion to Explain What Parents, Coaches Need to Know

Join the Cottage Children’s Medical Center for a free Concussion Discussion: What to Know as Parents and Coaches, a panel discussion on causes, symptoms, treatment and the law. The event is free of charge and sponsored by the Cottage Concussion Clinic. We will also have refreshments, giveaways and a Q&A.

The Concussion Discussion panelists:

» Dr. Philip Delio, a neurologist with Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara, medical director of Stroke Services at Cottage Health, and an associate adjunct professor of the UC Santa Barbara Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences, who will speak on Causes, Symptoms and Treatment.

» Penny Overgaard, Ph.D., RN, CPN, director of the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinic, who will speak on Current Research and How You Can Make a Difference.

» Rebecca Pifer, MSN, BSN, ACNP-BC, of the Cottage Concussion Clinic, who will speak on Concussions and the Law and Return to Learn and Return to Play.

The free event is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Click here to register online.