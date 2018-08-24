Concussion Discussion: What Parents, Coaches Should Know to Protect Kids

Cottage Children’s Medical Center and the Cottage Concussion Clinic will host a free informational event 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, to help parents and coaches recognize the symptoms of concussion and understand the treatment process.



Concussion Discussion: What to Know as Parents and Coaches will be held at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara. Speakers include:

Dr. Philip Delio, a neurologist, Neurology Associates of Santa Barbara; and medical director of stroke services at Cottage Health

Concussion Causes, Symptoms and Treatment.



Penny Overgaard, R.N., director, Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics; Current research: How You Can Make a Difference.

Rebecca Pifer, Cottage Concussion Clinic Concussions and the Law; Return to Learn and Return to Play



A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head or body, a fall, or another injury that jars or shakes the brain. Although there may be cuts or bruises on the head or face, there may be no other visible signs of a brain injury.

California state laws passed in recent years (AB 588 and AB 2127) mandate that minimum concussion standards be followed by coaches and players at public or private schools.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for athletic programs for all high schools in the state, has adopted the guidelines.

Under the new protocol, coaches are required to complete an online concussion education course and distribute educational material to parents.

If a coach suspects a concussion, the player must leave the field and cannot return to play until released to do so by a licensed healthcare professional experienced in treating concussions.

If a concussion is diagnosed, the healthcare professional oversees the return-to-play plan.

To register online for the talk, visit cottagehealth.org/concussion-discussion.

The Cottage Concussion Clinic was launched last year and welcomes referrals from across the tri-county region, from Ventura County to San Luis Obispo. To schedule an appointment with the Cottage Concussion Clinic, please call 805-696-7909.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.