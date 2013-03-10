Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Condor Express Catches Fire in Santa Barbara Harbor

Blaze sparked an hour after boat returned from whale-watching expedition; no injuries

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 7:30 p.m. | March 10, 2013 | 12:24 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery. Click here for a Condor Express photo gallery from the aftermath.]

A passenger-less Condor Express vessel caught fire Saturday afternoon while docked at Sea Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor, potentially causing $100,000 in damages, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

There were no injuries in the fire, which sent thick black smoke towering over the marina.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a fire at 4:10 p.m. on the second deck of the Condor Express boat, which had been docked at the harbor for about an hour after returning with passengers from a whale-watching tour, said fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron.

A firefighter visiting the area from San Francisco was the first to arrive on the scene. Waldron said the firefighter was riding a bicycle past the boat when he saw the smoke and flames. The firefighter, whose name was not released, began the initial fire attack on the 75-foot vessel by using a wet-standpipe firehose from the dock.

Harbor Patrol and Santa Barbara fire engines soon followed, and the fire was knocked down completely within 10 minutes, he said.

“There was nobody on the boat at the time of the fire,” said Waldron, who added that there were no injuries.

Waldron said the fire was contained to a second deck interior cabin and navigation area, which was “basically completely gutted.” The boat also had extensive smoke and water damage to its first-floor deck.

Condor Express officials later said the cause of the fire was an “electrical” nature, and it was contained to the wheel house.

Waldron said his “ball park” estimate is $100,000 in damage to the vessel, which is owned by the family of the late Capt. Fred Benko. A longtime fixture of the Santa Barbara waterfront and founder of Sea Landing and Condor Cruises, Benko died Thursday at age 73.

Firefighters remained on the scene for 90 minutes to complete an overhaul of the fire area and to assist investigators, who are still working to determine the cause.

“That boat is not going to be going out for a while,” Waldron said. “It (was) a beautiful boat.”

In an email to Noozhawk on Sunday, Condor Cruises representative Bob Perry vowed that the boat would be back in action soon.

“A new wheelhouse will be made from the original blueprints to replace old,” he said. “All new nav instruments will replace the old.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 