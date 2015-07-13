Condor Express Opera Cruise to Set Sail on Friday

Advice

Enjoy a truly romantic evening cruising out along the beautiful Santa Barbara shoreline with the Condor Express Opera Cruise on Friday, July 17.

Operatic love songs from tenor Tyler Thompson, soprano Deborah Bertling and pianist Kacey Link will be on board the Condor Express for you and yours to enjoy.

The first-ever Opera Cruise departs the Sea Landing Dock in Santa Barbara Harbor at 6 p.m. Friday and returns at 8 p.m.

The $40 boarding pass includes complimentary appetizers and a no-host bar. Reservations may be made by calling Sea Landing at 805.963.3564.

