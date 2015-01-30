Condor Returns to Santa Barbara Harbor for Whale Watching in February

Due to an extended time for Condor Express’ regularly scheduled maintenance in dry dock, it’s predecessor, the Condor, returns to the Santa Barbara Harbor for February coastal whale watching.

Starting this Saturday, Jan. 31, there will be two trips per day — at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. — and returning to three trips daily on Feb. 14.

“We did not want locals or visitors to miss any of the annual gray whale migration, and there are still humpbacks in the channel as well," said Hiroko Benko, Condor Express owner.

The winter gray whale migration has seen record numbers this year and is expected to reach a peak in the next few weeks.

"This is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity," Capt. Dave Beezer said. “It’s a wonderful time to experience a variety of sea life."

For tickets or more information on Condor’s coastal whale watch trips, go to condorexpress.com or call Sea Landing at 805.882.0088.

— Richard Slade is a marketing representative for Condor Express.