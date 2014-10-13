Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Conductor Heiichiro Ohayama Renews Contract with Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | October 13, 2014 | 9:28 a.m.

Heiichiro Ohayama, music director and conductor of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for more than 30 years, has signed another five-year contract with the chamber orchestra.

Heiichiro Ohayama
Heiichiro Ohayama

“We are thrilled to have Heiichiro continue to conduct our exceptional musicians,” Executive Director Kevin Marvin said. “His legacy is inspirational. He has opened the doors for our musicians to play with world-class soloists and has fostered Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra musicians who have gone on to careers at the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra and other world-acclaimed ensembles.”

Michelle Kim, one of Ohyama’s former students and former violinist with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, currently plays as acting principal associate concertmaster with the New York Philharmonic.

“I basically grew up under Heiichiro’s mentorship, ever since I was 11,” Kim said. “His musicianship, incredible leadership and true love of music is something to be admired, as he also shares that with others.

“Without him, I would never be here. I am indebted to him — to his ongoing leadership and contribution to me as a musician. I’m just thankful for who he is and what he has done for me.”

In addition to his work with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Ohyama has played as principal violist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and has been appointed conductor the Youth String Orchestra of the Crossroads School for Sciences and Arts and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He has also been the artistic director of the La Jolla Music Society’s “SummerFest;” artistic director of the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; principal chief conductor of Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; and music director of Nagasaki Music Festival.

Ohyama taught at the University of California as a professor of music for 30 years. In 2005, he received the Fukuoka City Cultural Prize and in 2008, the Outstanding Performance Award from the Japanese Government.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 