Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Conference at UCSB to Examine Complexities, Histories of Childhood in Japan and Elsewhere in World

By Robyn Norwood for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 23, 2015 | 8:47 a.m.

While people like to think of childhood as a time of innocence, simplicity and joy, for many children around the world, that sensibility is far from reality.

Fruhstuck
Sabine Frühstück

A forthcoming symposium at UC Santa Barbara will bring together experts from Japan, Europe and the U.S. to discuss the contemporary as well as historic experiences of childhood in Japan and place those experiences within a larger transregional, transnational or global context.

The two-day conference, “Child’s Play: Multi-Sensory Histories of Children and Childhood in Japan and Beyond,” begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, in the McCune Conference Room, 6020 Humanities and Social Sciences Building. It is free and open to the public.

“Briefly put, there is no greater challenge for Japan today than the ‘child crisis,’ an umbrella term for a series of issues ranging from the demographic downturn to bullying, child abuse and suicide, among other issues,” said Sabine Frühstück, a professor of modern Japanese cultural studies and the conference organizer. “None of these issues is unique to Japan. Japan is just ahead with regard to facing them as compared to other countries in Asia and in other parts of the world, including the U.S.”

The evolution of games and play is of particular interest. Elise Edwards, an anthropologist at Butler University and a part-time college soccer coach, will discuss her study of competitive youth soccer in Japan in her presentation, “From Grade School to Great Star: Childhood Development and the ‘Golden Age’ in the World of Japanese Soccer.”

According to Frühstück, while childhood in Japan and coming of age in the U.S. share many of the same qualities, each is also distinctive in its own way. With high literacy rates, national health care, less immigration, smaller differences in income and class and a lower birth rate than the U.S. — 1.4 children per woman in Japan as compared to 1.9 in the U.S., according to the World Bank — Japanese society is more homogenous.

 “I think what we start from is the premise that some of the children’s problems that are observed in many different places, including bullying and child suicide, are more prominent and more discussed in Japan precisely because of the demographic crisis,” said Frühstück. “The spotlight in Japan is on fewer and fewer children. They tend to grow up in one-child families, and typically with both parents because the divorce rate is much lower. In contemporary Japan, there is a lot of pressure on children to succeed.”

In her presentation, “On the Moral Authority of Innocence,” Frühstück will explore images of children and soldiers in 20th-century wars. Arguing that representations of children have a moral role in legitimizing war, Frühstück will highlight images not only of Japanese Imperial Army soldiers handing out caramels to Chinese children in the 1940s but also of U.S. soldiers chatting and laughing with Iraqi and Afghani children in the early 2000s.

Other topics to be addressed include historical perspectives in Japan on treatments and interventions for children with autism, as well as the history of the samurai culture. Or Porath, a UCSB graduate student in Religious Studies, will shed light on the history of the monastic child in medieval Japan. UCSB’s Luke Roberts, a professor of Japanese history, will discuss samurai childhoods during the Edo period, from 1603 to 1868. Anne Walthall, a professor emerita at UC Irvine, will give a talk on “Birth Order and the Making of Childhoods in Samurai Families.”

The conference will conclude with a panel discussion on “Art, Japan and Childhood.” Among the participants are artist Machida Kumi, a prominent painter and winner of the 2007 Sovereign Asian Art Prize with shows in Tokyo, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, whose work features asexual babyish figures; Dick Hebdige, UCSB professor of art and of film and media studies; and Jennifer Robertson, professor of anthropology and art history at the University of Michigan.

More information about the conference, including a complete schedule of events, can be found by clicking here.

— Robyn Norwood represents the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 