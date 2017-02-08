Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:12 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Conference Focuses on Women as Leaders of Change

By Jenelle Osborne for Santa Barbara County Commission for Women | February 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women will host a women’s leadership conference “Women Building Community” from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria.

The event is free to the public and includes a box lunch. Attendance is limited; pre-registration is required and accepted until the capacity is reached. To make online reservations, go to: https://2017sbcwomenleadershipconference.eventbrite.com.

The conference program is designed to share how women can lead change by becoming more involved in their communities through appointed positions, nonprofit boards, volunteerism and political office.

Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose will join community leaders from public, private and nonprofit sectors in the discussion.

The conference will feature a keynote speaker and three panel discussions. Keynote speaker is Kelly Jenkins-Pultz, regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau.

The three panel sessions are titled: Women in Government and Community Activism, Women in Business and Women in Nonprofits.

Panelists will discuss how women can become more involved in their communities, and connect women to the many leadership tools and resources available in our region. 

Appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the Commission for Women is a 15-member advisory group that promotes the well-being and equal status of women.

Formed in 1973, the commission has been actively working to better the community for more than 40 years. The commission is comprised of a diverse group of energetic and committed women who are active community members representing the five supervisorial districts.

To help women in need, the commission may collaborate with other agencies and commissions; facilitate, recognize and recommend programs; gather and disseminate information; conduct public meetings; and advise the Board of Supervisors.

For general information about the Commission for Women, contact county staff at [email protected] or go to http://cosb.countyofsb.org/cfw/index.html.

— Jenelle Osborne for Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

 

