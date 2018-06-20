Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 11:30 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Conference Promotes Professional, Personal Growth

By Jesse Ward for Professional Women’s Association | May 7, 2018 | 10:54 a.m.

Registration is open for the annual Professional Development Conference presented by the Professional Women’s Association (PWA) 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at UCSB's Corwin Pavilion.

The day-long event, open to people of all genders and backgrounds, focuses on professional and personal development through panelists, speakers and workshops.

Celebrating its silver year anniversary in 2018, the PWA was established to promote the advancement of women at UCSB.

The PWA was founded to foster the engagement of like-minded women and has evolved into an all-inclusive association, promoting individual growth and community involvement.

The association is open to everyone connected with the UCSB campus, as well as any members of the community who wish to be involved.

The 2018 Professional Development Conference will reflect upon the contributions of legacy members and all impactful individuals in laying the foundation to continue engaging, empowering and encouraging our members and the community at large.

Through the conference, the PWA will provide the space to network with others and develop tools to continue on the path to professional development, mindfulness, and personal growth.

For the 2018 conference registration form, visit http://bit.ly/ucsbpwaconf18.

— Jesse Ward for Professional Women’s Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 