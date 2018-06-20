Conference Promotes Professional, Personal Growth

Registration is open for the annual Professional Development Conference presented by the Professional Women’s Association (PWA) 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at UCSB's Corwin Pavilion.

The day-long event, open to people of all genders and backgrounds, focuses on professional and personal development through panelists, speakers and workshops.

Celebrating its silver year anniversary in 2018, the PWA was established to promote the advancement of women at UCSB.

The PWA was founded to foster the engagement of like-minded women and has evolved into an all-inclusive association, promoting individual growth and community involvement.

The association is open to everyone connected with the UCSB campus, as well as any members of the community who wish to be involved.

The 2018 Professional Development Conference will reflect upon the contributions of legacy members and all impactful individuals in laying the foundation to continue engaging, empowering and encouraging our members and the community at large.

Through the conference, the PWA will provide the space to network with others and develop tools to continue on the path to professional development, mindfulness, and personal growth.

For the 2018 conference registration form, visit http://bit.ly/ucsbpwaconf18.

— Jesse Ward for Professional Women’s Association.