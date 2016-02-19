Confident, Experienced Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Team Wins Playoff Opener

Boys Soccer

There were no playoff jitters when the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team stepped on the field for its CIF-Southern Section Division playoff opener against Redondo Union.

The Dons came out knocking the ball around and pressuring the visiting Seahawks at Peabody Stadium. They were rewarded with a pair of goals in the first 25 minutes and that was enough to earn a 2-1 victory and a rematch with Santa Margarita in next week’s second round.

“One thing we talked about in the locker room was we have something that’s intangible and that’s the fact we have eight returning starters that started this exact game last year,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “That’s tough to do. With eight guys, you kind of take away that nervousness a little bit when they’ve had that experience, and it showed at the beginning. We were not nervous at the beginning. We were excited.”

A nice combination between defender Sutter Munizich, forward Celso Lagunas and Jorge Garcia Torres put the Dons on the scoreboard in the 17th minute. Lagunas crossed the ball from the left wing to Torres in the middle of the penalty area and he knocked it down and buried his shot.

“That’s classic Jorge. Technically, he’s one of our best,” Heil said.

Eight minutes later, on a corner kick, Eduardo Reveles headed the ball on goal and defender Sloan Hanson cleaned up the rebound for a 2-0 lead.

“To get one on the corner kick was great, because we’re not the biggest team around,” Heil said with a smile.

Santa Barbara (19-5-3) created plenty of chances to pad its lead but couldn’t put the ball away on the bouncy Peabody field.

“Our guys have been calling it the ‘Peabody Bounce,’” said Heil.

Despite the hardness of the field, Santa Barbara central midfielder and Loyola Marymount-bound Brandon Sanchez was dazzling with the ball.

“Special,” is how Heil described Sanchez. “His skill level is pretty phenomenal. LMU is getting a great kid with him.

The Dons also got a good game from senior forward Peter Ruiz, who is starting to find his groove after missing last season and the early part of this season following knee surgery to fix a dislocated kneecap.

“He’s the guy we want up there; he’s the guy that is going to put it away,’ Heil said. “He’s playing really well and he’s just getting back to being the old Peter Ruiz.”

The Dons withstood Redondo’s pressure to get back in the game early in the second half. The Seahawks finally broke through in the final minutes during a scramble after a corner kick. They put another shot on goal but Santa Barbara goalkeeper Juan Santana pounced on it to preserve the first-round win over Redondo for the second straight year.

Heil said the Dons were ready for a breakout game after struggling in the second half of the Channel League season.

“I don’t think we played well in the last couple of games and I think the guys had something to prove,” he said. “And the seniors definitely did want tonight to be their last game.”

