Conflict Solutions Center Announces Graduates of Conflict Resolution, Mediation Skills Training

Conflict Solutions Center (CSC) is proud to announce recent graduates of its Spring 2014 Conflict Resolution and Mediation Skills Training. CSC graduates are prepared to employ appropriate and successful methods for settling disputes in business, personal and social settings.

Additionally, each mediation trainee is provided mentorship and continuing education while volunteering in Santa Barbara County Superior Court’s Small Claims Division.

According to participant and former criminal defense attorney Kelly Higgins, the training offers “a convincing approach to the fundamentals of facilitative mediation. I learned more in a six-day program at CSC than I have in any university course.”

Spring 2014 Graduates

» Marlene Clanton – Retired

» Leslie Corcos – Counselor

» Robin Corcos – Teacher

» Luciana Cramer – Dementia care specialist

» Leonard Flippen – Addictions treatment counselor

» Kelly Higgins – Criminal defense attorney

» Sandy Lin – Ph.D. student, Santa Barbara

» Marisol Mariscal – Graduate student

» Alicia Nowicki – Community worker

» Annie Parry – Registered nurse

» Donna Marie Pearce – Former military/law enforcement

» Elena Quevedo – Student and mother

» Rosaleen Wynn – Attorney

Founded in 1989, CSC is a community-based nonprofit organization committed to the development of nonadversarial responses to conflict and differences that strengthen social harmony and support individual healing. The organization serves the communities of Santa Barbara County by providing conflict resolution consultation, community mediation, parent/teen mediation and small claims mediation. In 2013, CSC mediated 82 cases, resulting in 60 mutually determined agreements.

CSC is offering a 36-hour conflict resolution and mediation skills training over six Saturdays: July 12, 19 and 26 in Santa Barbara, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16 in Santa Maria. Community members interested in serving as volunteer mediators in Small Claims Court; for neighborhood, parent/teen or business disputes; or individuals simply seeking to improve their own communication and conflict resolution skills are encouraged to attend.

— Sara Volle represents the Conflict Solutions Center.