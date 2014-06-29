Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Conflict Solutions Center Announces Graduates of Conflict Resolution, Mediation Skills Training

By Sara Volle for Conflict Solutions Center | June 29, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Conflict Solutions Center (CSC) is proud to announce recent graduates of its Spring 2014 Conflict Resolution and Mediation Skills Training. CSC graduates are prepared to employ appropriate and successful methods for settling disputes in business, personal and social settings.

Additionally, each mediation trainee is provided mentorship and continuing education while volunteering in Santa Barbara County Superior Court’s Small Claims Division.

According to participant and former criminal defense attorney Kelly Higgins, the training offers “a convincing approach to the fundamentals of facilitative mediation. I learned more in a six-day program at CSC than I have in any university course.”

Spring 2014 Graduates

» Marlene Clanton – Retired
» Leslie Corcos – Counselor
» Robin Corcos – Teacher
» Luciana Cramer – Dementia care specialist
» Leonard Flippen – Addictions treatment counselor
» Kelly Higgins – Criminal defense attorney
» Sandy Lin – Ph.D. student, Santa Barbara
» Marisol Mariscal – Graduate student
» Alicia Nowicki – Community worker
» Annie Parry – Registered nurse
» Donna Marie Pearce – Former military/law enforcement
» Elena Quevedo – Student and mother
» Rosaleen Wynn – Attorney

Founded in 1989, CSC is a community-based nonprofit organization committed to the development of nonadversarial responses to conflict and differences that strengthen social harmony and support individual healing. The organization serves the communities of Santa Barbara County by providing conflict resolution consultation, community mediation, parent/teen mediation and small claims mediation. In 2013, CSC mediated 82 cases, resulting in 60 mutually determined agreements.

CSC is offering a 36-hour conflict resolution and mediation skills training over six Saturdays: July 12, 19 and 26 in Santa Barbara, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16 in Santa Maria. Community members interested in serving as volunteer mediators in Small Claims Court; for neighborhood, parent/teen or business disputes; or individuals simply seeking to improve their own communication and conflict resolution skills are encouraged to attend.

Click here for more information about Conflict Solutions Center.

— Sara Volle represents the Conflict Solutions Center.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 