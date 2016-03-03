Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Congregation B’nai B’rith to Host Free Lecture by Israeli Religious Action Center’s Anat Hoffman

By Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan for the Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia | March 3, 2016 | 8:35 a.m.

Anat Hoffman

Anat Hoffman, executive director of the Israeli Religious Action Center, will give a talk entitled “The Search for Cracks in the City of Stone: An Anatomy of the Struggles for Pluralism in Modern Jerusalem,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2016, at Congregation B’nai B’rith, located at 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara.

Jerusalem is a harsh city to live in. It is a city in struggle, a struggle between narrow-minded Judaism and pluralistic Judaism, a battle for appropriate representation for all city inhabitants, a struggle to make it a better place for all to live in.

Hoffman's talk will touch on several issues that pertain to these struggles and to the contribution of the Israel Religious Action Center (IRAC) to advance a pluralistic living environment in our nation’s capital.

Hoffman became executive director of IRAC in April 2002. Since then she has guided its efforts to promote Jewish pluralism, tolerance and equality and to combat racism, corruption and religious coercion.

Previously, she served as a Jerusalem City Councilwoman for 14 years, carving out a niche for herself as an untiring warrior for justice and equality. Hoffman also represented the Civil Rights and Peace Movement on the Jerusalem City Council. 

She was a founding member of Women of the Wall as well as a board member of the Israel Women’s Network, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and many other Israeli organizations for social change.

Hoffman's talk is co-sponsored by the UC Santa Barbara Department of Religious Studies, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Hillel.

The Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies UC Santa Barbara, a program of the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, is cosponsored by UCSB Department of Religious Studies, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara Hillel.

— Kelli Coleman Moore and Hamza Mannan are staff assistants for the Herman P. and Sophia Taubman Foundation Endowed Symposia in Jewish Studies.

 

