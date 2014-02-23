Congressional Candidate Alexis Stuart Is All Business with Challenge to Rivals

Alexis Stuart formally declared her bid for Congress in California’s 24th Congressional District on Feb. 7, 2014. She is now challenging all candidates to follow her lead by doing the following:

» Ask the voters to patronize their favorite local small business instead of donating to the candidate’s campaign.

» Inspire voters to start small businesses and create their own jobs.

» Provide links to voters for such websites as SCORE and the Small Business Administration to help them start a small business.

Stuart is taking a novel approach to fundraising. Here is what she is asking her constituents to do: “Please, do not donate to my campaign!”* Instead, patronize your favorite local small business.

“We have the power to rebuild the economy without relying on any politician or federal government,” she said. “Fewer government regulations can be achieved by electing in candidates who have a background in business and know what damage over-regulation can do to a business and our economy.

“I am not like those politicians who don’t want conditions to get better before the next election. They want problems that can be blamed on the incumbents in order that we will not vote for them again.

“I have a voice now to try to help you, the economy, our local businesses and, hopefully, the entire country.

“In your eyes, one small purchase may not seem like it will make a difference, but all of us together can help create jobs and rebuild out local economy. Baby steps, if made at the same time by everyone in our local community, can equal HUGE STEPS toward rebuilding the economy.”

* Stuart knows a candidate cannot run a campaign without donations, so please show your support by spreading the word and donating if you are financially able to do both: patronize your favorite local business and donate.

Voters, please help Stuart rebuild your local economy, instead of building the war chest of funds that are mostly wasted trying to convince you to vote for those candidates who may not care about your local, state or national economy.

Voters, please ask any candidate this question as a test:

Would you rather I patronize my favorite local business to help the economy, or donate to your campaign?

The candidates’ answer should be: Patronize your favorite local business to help the economy.

“We have the power to rebuild our local economy!”

Click here for more information about Alexis Stuart and her campaign for Congress.

— Tyler Gross represents Alexis Stuart for Congress.