Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed Announces Growing List of Endorsements

In a prepared statement, Justin Fareed, Santa Barbara native son and Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District, announced that endorsements by prominent civic leaders within the district are growing.

As Election Day nears, they include Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino; San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold, Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner Larry Ferini, Santa Maria Mayor and former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joe Centeno, former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joni Gray and former Lompoc Mayor Andrew Salazar.

Rep. Ed Whitfield of Kentucky, Fareed’s former boss and chairman of the House Subcommittee on Energy and Power, and Rep. Duncan Hunter of California also have endorsed Fareed.

"I truly am honored to have the support of these respected elected officials and leaders within our community and nation," Fareed said. “We have had in-depth discussions about the direction Washington, D.C., is going, and we all agree that new representation is needed to move our district and country forward.”

Statements of Endorsement

“Justin Fareed brings a fresh face and perspective to politics,” Assemblyman Achadjian said. “A natural born leader, Justin will represent the Central Coast in Washington with both intelligence and integrity. I trust that Justin will focus on policy and not politics, and I wholeheartedly support him for Congress.”

“It's time for a new generation to lead us in Washington,” Supervisor Lavagnino responded. “Justin has impressed me with his energy, his tenacity and his conservative platform. He has a firm grasp of the issues and I'm looking forward to helping him win in November.”

“Justin Fareed is exactly the type of local leader we need representing us in Congress,” Commissioner Ferini said. “Justin’s work ethic, vision, integrity and drive will help our nation get back on the right track. It is time we have pragmatic, authentic leadership in D.C. and there is no one better for our district than Justin Fareed.”

“Justin Fareed is working hard to bring his conservative message to the voters.” Supervisor Arnold said. “His passion and commitment to ensuring opportunities and freedom for future generations is evident and I look forward to working with him.”

“I trust Justin to bring unity across all political factions in the interest of the common good that will regenerate the USA just like was done by the “Greatest Generation” of America,” Mayor Salazar points out. “We need people with vision and commitment in Washington, not career politicians.”

“Justin Fareed is an exceptional young man,” Congressman Whitfield enthused. “During the one and a half years, I worked with him on legislative and constituent issues in Washington, I found him particularly gifted at listening to difficult, complex, politically charged issues and devising a plan to solve the issue. We need more people in politics who have the commitment, vision, enthusiasm, intellect and character to develop an agenda to provide opportunities for the American people. Justin Fareed has those qualities and I know he wants to help reform Congress to make it a more effective institution.”

"We need common sense fiscal conservatives in Washington, D.C., and I look forward to serving with Justin,” Congressman Hunter said. “Having fought for our great country in Iraq and Afghanistan, I know leaders when I see them.”

“Justin is a unique and talented young man who I have seen demonstrate the highest of morals and character,” said Jim Mora, UCLA football coach. “He is a natural leader whom others gravitate to for advice, support, friendship and honesty."

Fareed is a third-generation rancher and serves as vice president for his family’s entrepreneurial business, Pro Band Sports Industries Inc., headquartered in Santa Barbara. After graduating from UCLA with a degree in political science, he worked on UCLA football coach Rick Neuheisel’s and coach Mora’s staffs respectively, before working in the U.S. Congress, where he served in the capacity as a legislative aide for Congressman Whitfield.

Composite List of Endorsements

Congressman Ed Whitfield

Congressman Duncan Hunter

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor and Santa Maria Mayor Joe Centeno

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joni Gray

Former Lompoc Mayor Andrew Salazar

Santa Barbara County Planning Commissioner Larry Ferini

UCLA coach Jim Mora

