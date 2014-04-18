Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed Takes First Step in NRCC’s ‘Young Guns’ Program

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced Friday that California congressional candidate Justin Fareed has been elevated to "On the Radar" in the NRCC’s "Young Guns" program.

The program will help to provide candidates and their campaigns the tools they need to run effective, successful and winning campaigns against their Democratic opponents.

Originally founded in the 2007-08 election cycle by Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Budget Chairman Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the Young Guns program supports and mentors challenger and open-seat candidates in races across the country. Fareed is running in California’s 24th Congressional District.

“I am confident that Justin Fareed will be a successful and dedicated member of this program and that he will continue to work hard to reach the crucial campaign benchmarks that have been established ahead of the 2014 elections,” NRCC Chairman Greg Walden said. “California’s hardworking families deserve better than skyrocketing health care costs, financial instability and mountains of debt on their backs. I am certain that Justin Fareed will be a strong contender this election cycle.”

Fareed is a third-generation cattle rancher and currently serves as vice president for his family’s entrepreneurial business, Pro Band Sports Industries Inc. headquartered in Santa Barbara.

He was born and raised in Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara High School, where he lettered in football for three years and was captain of the football team as a senior. He successfully fulfilled his childhood dream when he was admitted to UCLA, where he played football and earned his bachelor’s degree in political science.