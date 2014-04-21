Congressional Candidate Tony Strickland Advances in NRCC’s Young Guns Program

On Monday, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced that Tony Strickland has been elevated to "contender" in the NRCC’s Young Guns program.

The program helps provide candidates and their campaigns the tools they need to run effective, successful and winning campaigns against their Democratic opponents.

Originally founded in the 2007-08 election cycle by Majority Leader Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., Majority Whip Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Budget Chairman Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., the Young Guns program supports and mentors challenger and open-seat candidates in races across the country.

Strickland is running in California’s 25th Congressional District.

“Voters believe strongly that the country is on the wrong track because of President Obama and Nancy Pelosi’s failed legislation, like Obamacare. Tony Strickland has reached the ‘contender’ status because he is exemplary of the new leadership needed in Washington, D.C., to turn our country around and provide a check and balance in Washington,” said NRCC chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore. “I am confident that Tony will continue to work hard for his district and bring sound, conservative principles to Congress.”

Strickland’s core philosophy is his belief in personal responsibility and creating an efficient, responsible government with low taxes. A former member of the California Senate and Assembly, Strickland has been a leader in California in fighting for lower taxes and limited government. In Congress, his top priority will be reducing the bureaucracy and taxes that are stifling our economy, so we start creating jobs again and lower unemployment.

As a business owner, Strickland is a Partner at Endeavor Public Affairs, a communications consulting firm that advises California companies and nonprofits.

At home, Strickland is a husband of 13 years to his wife, Audra, and a father to two children, Ruby Ruth and “Tiny” Tony.