Congressional Fundraising Reports Show Range of Support for Local Candidates

Carbajal leads Democrats with more than 400 donors; Fareed paces Republicans

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal raised $629,000 from more than 400 donors, mostly from Santa Barbara County, leading three Republicans and a Democrat in the fundraising race to replace Rep. Lois Capps for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Carbajal received the largest donation of $2,700 from 155 people, although one person, Kathleen Lavidge from Santa Barbara, is listed as giving $2,850. Carbajal received 13 donations from out of state, including New York, Washington, Texas, New Mexico, Minnesota, Maryland and Florida.

Among those who gave $2,700 were Carpinteria resident Michael Armand Hammer, and Santa Barbara residents Bob Hazard, Kevin O'Connor and longtime Democratic activist Betty Stephens.

Carbajal also received two $2,700 donations from Santa Monica Real Estate Development Company, The Chadmar Group and Charles Lande, $2,700 from Sherman Oaks resident Gene Montesano and $2,700 from First Texas Homes Chief Executive Randall Van Wolfswinkel.

Carbajal also received $1,000 from Joe Cole, publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent. Carbajal recently recommended Cole, affirmed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, to a seat on the Montecito Planning Commission.

Carbajal also received $5,000 donations from the Committee for Hispanic Causes/Building Our Leadership Diversity PAC and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC.

Carbajal's Democratic rival in the race is Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. Schneider raised $225,304 from about 200 donors. Seventy-two donors gave the maximum about of $2,700.

Among the locals who gave Schneider the maximum were Montecito residents Duane Nordlund, Ivan Reitman and George Lilly and Santa Barbara resident Sandra Nicholson.

Montecito resident Stacy Pulice, spouse of Ron Pulice, who was appointed to the Bellosguardo Board by Schneider, donated $2,675.61 through an in-kind donation. She hosted an event for Schneider. Other board members who gave money include Morris Jurkowitz, $500; Nicholson; Richard Wolf, $2,700; Ann Towbes, $1,000; Robert Lieff, $2,700; and Gary Tobey, $1,350.

Schneider also received nearly a combined $45,000 from several people with the last name of Goodale, whom Schneider said were her relatives, either retired or with Riverhead Building Supply.

Justin Fareed led Republicans with $220,000, raising $2,700 donations from Susan and Craig McCaw; Susan and Groff from Northwest Excavating in Northridge; Herbert Simon of Simon Property Group in Santa Barbara; and Suzanne Kayne of WEA real estate in Los Angeles.

Katcho Achadjian, 35th District Assemblyman, raised $87,000 from donors and a $30,000 loan from himself to his campaign.

Achadjian's $2,700 donations came from Brooks Firestone, retired state Assemblyman and former Santa Barbara County Supervisor; Cindy and Karl Wittstrom from Paso Robles; John and Laura Sherlock of Paso Roblems, listed as from Macler Properties; and from rancher Kathleen Filipponi.

William Ostrander raised $9,100 for his congressional campaign, including a $2,000 donation from Virginia resident John Herder.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina