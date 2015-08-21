Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:35 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Congressional Hopeful Justin Fareed Comments on California’s Failing Infrastructure

By Justin Fareed | August 21, 2015 | 2:50 p.m.

The consequences of our drought display the lack of foresight our current politicians possess and how little they have invested into our District’s infrastructure,” states Justin Fareed, a 2016 Congressional candidate in California’s 24th district.

 

When comparing our infrastructure to competing nations such as South Korea, Germany and Spain, over the past decade, the United States has fallen measurably in ranking. 

It is sad to note that our ranking has dropped to 25th worldwide.

On a more micro level, from 2003 to 2014, as a result of an approximate 9 percent decrease in real public spending on materials needed to build and maintain roads, our water infrastructure and other necessities, California’s own infrastructure continues to suffer greatly. 

To make matters worse, only 43 percent of real public spending on these materials went to advancements in transportation and water infrastructure, both of which are major issues in California. 

Fareed believes this can no longer be ignored or tolerated.  
 
In his statement, Fareed writes, “Roads are cracking, bridges are crumbling, and we don't have the necessary infrastructure in place for water demands in dry years. Conservation is one of many efforts, but increasing fees and fining taxpayers are punishments, not remedies. It is imperative that we prioritize investing in our country’s future by dredging in dry years, building additional tertiary reservoirs, removing barriers for new technologies for desalination, and increasing water treatment facilities." 

— Justin Fareed is a Santa Barbara native who is running for congress.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 