Congressional Candidate Justin Fareed Announces Third Quarter Campaign Contribution Gains

Advice

Justin Fareed raised an additional $200,000 bringing his total campaign contributions to nearly $500,000.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the unwavering trust from our community and throughout the Central Coast," Fareed said. "Our campaign would not be possible without the generous support and commitment from voters throughout California Congressional District 24.”

Momentum has propelled the Fareed for Congress campaign to a new record of funds raised this quarter. The campaign funds tell a story of building momentum throughout the district as Fareed’s message spreads.

The first quarter ended with $102,000, with an additional $118,000 coming in the second quarter, and a record of more than $200,000 coming in the third quarter.

These numbers paint a convincing story of the need for new leadership in the district. The old ways of professional politicians are quickly coming to a close, and a new era of reform and understanding is taking shape.

Voters who once were counted out will be invited to take part in the democratic process by the Fareed campaign. The disenfranchised will have an advocate who will take their issues directly to Washington D.C. to make the district a better place to live, work and raise a family.

"During the long months ahead, we must continue to fight for our district," Fareed said. "We must continue to work hard and promote individual freedoms and economic advancements in this county, state and nation. We must be bold and committed, but most importantly, we must strive to present this campaign as the voice of the future."

— Andy Hansen represents Justin Fareed.