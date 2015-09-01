Congressional Runner Justin Fareed on Iran Nuclear Deal

Advice

Congressional candidate Justin Fareed attended an event this past weekend to discuss Obama’s recent Iran nuclear deal. He comments:

"Negotiating from a point of profound weakness is a mistake with very predictable, immediate and long term consequences. With this deal, the notion of a nuclear proliferated Middle East is a certain reality and the implications that it will have on future generations are significant and globally far-reaching.

"The complete circumvention of the wellbeing and consideration of surrounding states is blindly ignorant. I urge Congresswoman Capps to reconsider. Of note, Representative Capps was one of the members who supported the boycott of Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to the American people.”

"Iran continues to be the world’s largest and most prolific exporter of terrorism and is dangerously close to developing nuclear weapons. Imagine what an extra release of $150 billion will do for them! It is important to understand the parameters, provisions and ramifications within this deal. Read the fine print!

"Rep. Capps chose to walk out of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress. In doing so, Rep. Capps abandoned her constitutional obligation to fully represent her constituents and showed complete disregard for one of our greatest allies. Her lack of respect for a highly intelligent global leader is unimaginable. At the very least, one might ask what has happened to diplomacy."

— Justin Fareed is a congressional candidate for the CA-24 open seat. The opinions expressed are his own.