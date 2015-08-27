Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Congresswoman Capps Tours Valle Verde’s New Casas Verdes

Congresswoman Capps and a resident of Valle Verde. (Valle Verde photo)
By Toby Ayars for Valle Verde Retirement Community | August 27, 2015 | 12:28 p.m.

Congresswoman Lois Capps toured Valle Verde Retirement Community’s 40 new homes built as part of the campus’s 2011 approved master plan and discussed the current state of social security and medicare with residents.

The tour included stops at the new poolside café, updated dining room and redesigned community areas.  

"The Valle Verde spent nearly 10 years planning and advocating for new garden cottages and updated campus spaces, so it is gratifying that we can share our excitement with Congresswoman Capps," said Melissa Honig, executive director of Valle Verde Retirement Community. "She has been supportive of our campus, our environmental initiatives and our master plan project. Senior housing is an important issue that will continue to be at the forefront as baby boomers retire and the senior population doubles in size" 

Valle Verde’s Master Plan includes 40 new homes, a new poolside café, on-site employee parking, an updated theatre, new gazebos, salon, fitness center and much more.

“During our campus master plan permitting process, it was encouraging to have the support of Congresswoman Capps,"  said Dorothy Burkhart, president of Valle Verde’s Resident Council. "We worked so hard to get this project approved and built, so being able to share it today was icing on the cake. I hope that others will stop by and see the improvements for themselves. In addition to sharing our updated campus, it was great that residents spoke directly with Congresswoman Capps about social security and medicare.”

The campus’ green program includes an extensive solar energy generation system, landscape irrigation with reclaimed water, recycling programs and green building materials for windows, lighting, water heaters and paint.

Part of Aug. 27’s tour showcased the contribution of local interior designer Shannon Scott of Shannon Scott Design and the wonderfully customized spaces for residents of Valle Verde.  

“Our goal was to design spaces that encourage exploration, movement and an increased quality of life for seniors," Scott said. "Working on Valle Verde’s fireside lounge and dining room has presented unique challenges where the solutions have been rewarding for all involved.”

Shannon Scott Design is a full-service, Los Olivos-based interior design studio founded in 1999.

— Toby Ayars is a publicist representing Valle Verde Retirement Community.

 
