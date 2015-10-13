Congresswoman Lofgren joins Growing List of Carbajal Supporters

Advice

Salud Carbajal announced Monday, Oct. 12, 2015, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) endorsed his bid to represent the Central Coast in Congress.

Lofgren, the Chair of the 39-member California Democratic Congressional Delegation, joins Congresswoman Capps and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi atop a growing list of more than 200 California and Central Coast elected officials, business and community leaders endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress.





"Salud Carbajal has a track record of working across party lines to get results,” said Lofgren. “On the Board of Supervisors, he’s led efforts to create jobs, preserve open spaces and expand health care for children.

"In Santa Barbara, he’s been a strong supporter of comprehensive immigration reform, and I have no doubt he will continue fighting in Congress to bring millions of immigrants out of the shadows, strengthen American communities and spur economic growth. I’m proud to endorse Salud, and look forward to working alongside him in Congress,” she said.

As the Senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security, Lofgren is a national leader in immigration policy and has spearheaded efforts to pass Comprehensive Immigration Reform and DREAM Act legislation, as well as to protect international refugees from violence and abuse.

Representing the heart of Silicon Valley in Congress, she champions practical, forward-thinking policy solutions to encourage economic growth and help spur a new generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

“Congresswoman Lofgren is a highly accomplished legislator and leader,” said Carbajal. “I admire her dedication to reforming our broken immigration system and advocating for innovative solutions to grow our economy and boost California’s middle-class families. I am honored by her endorsement.”

— Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.