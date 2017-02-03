Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Surfing

Conner Coffin Heads Pro Division at Rincon Classic

Annual surfing competition is on for Saturday and Sunday at Rincon Point

Adam Lambert, left, and Conner Coffin will be competing in the Pro Division on Saturday at the Rincon Classic. Coffin is the defending champion.
Adam Lambert, left, and Conner Coffin will be competing in the Pro Division on Saturday at the Rincon Classic. Coffin is the defending champion. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 3, 2017 | 11:30 a.m.

The new year has started out great for Santa Barbara professional surfer Conner Coffin, as he signed a sponsorship deal with iconic Australian surf brand Rip Curl a couple of weeks ago.

Coming off a respectable rookie season on the World Surf League's Championship Tour, Coffin is expected to make his Rip Curl debut on Saturday at the Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic. The Rincon Brewery Pro Division includes pros from the 805 Area Code.

The Rincon Classic runs Saturday and Sunday at the famed Rincon Point on the Santa Barbara-Ventura County line. The pro division quarterfinals are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., the semifinals at 2:35 and the final at 5 p.m. Saturday action also includes early rounds of the Men's, Masters, Legends and Grand Masters divisions.

On Sunday, the competition will feature Longboard, Juniors, Boys, Gremlins, Wahines and Women's division heats and finals. The finals of the Boys, Juniors, Men's, Masters, Legends and Grand Masters also will be contested.

See the time schedule below.

Coffin just missed out on Rookie of the Year honors on the Samsung Galaxy World Championship Tour. He finished in 17th place in the final rankings, one place behind Brazil's Caio Ibelli. Coffin had three top-10 finishes, with his best a second place at the MEO Rip Curl in Portugal. He earned $157,250 in prize money for the season.

By signing with Rip Curl, Coffin joins the likes of three-time world champion Mike Fanning, 2014 champion Gabriel Medina and his childhood hero and Santa Barbara native Tom Curren on the brand's team.

"It's been a long time since we've had a strong American surfer on our elite team, and it seems about time," Neil Ridgway, Rip Curl's Chief of Marketing, told the World Surfing League.  "Conner is a great fit on the team, is a highly talented surfer, and we think he truly brings something unique to surfing and the World Tour. He'll go a long way with the support from our crew, and we can't wait to see the results."

The line-up of elite surfers from the area that are expected on Saturday in the Rincon Brewery Pro Division consists of Tim Curran, Dane Reynolds, Adam Lambert, Kilian Garland, Tom Curren, Kellen Ellison, Cory Arrambide, Pat Curren, Mike McCabe, Nathaniel Curran, Jason Knell, Andrew Bennett, Matt Maheri and his younger brother Parker.

They'll have a solid west swell, with waves between 4-7 feet, to carve up at the famous surf spot. 

Schedule Of Events

Saturday Preliminary Rounds

8 Men's Round One Heats 6:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

5 Masters Round One Heats 8:45-10 a.m.

4 Legends Quarter Final Heats 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

6 Grand Masters Heats  11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

4 Rincon Brewery Pro Quarterfinal Heats  12:30-1:50

3 Masters Quarter Finals  1:50-2:35

2 Rincon Brewery Pro Semifinal Heats  2:35-3:15

4 Mens Quarter Final Heats  3:15-4:15

3 Grand Masters Quarter Final Heats 4:15-5 p.m.

Rincon Brewery Pro Final  5 p.m.-5:30

Sunday/ Secondary Rounds 

2 Longboard Semi Final Heats  6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

4 Juniors Quarter Final Heats 7:15-8:15

4 Boys Quarter Final Heats  8:15-9:15

3 Wahines Quarter Finals  9:15-10 a.m.

3 Gremlins Quarter Final Heats 10 a.m.-10:45

2 Mens Semi Final Heats  10:45-11:15

2 Legends Semi Final Heats  11:15-11:45

1 Masters Repechage  11:45-12 p.m.

1 Grand Masters Repechage  12:00-12:15

2 Juniors Semi Final Heats  12:15-12:45

2 Boys Semi Final Heats  12:45-1:15

1 Wahines Repechage  1:15-1:30

1 Gremlins Repechage 1:30-1:45

Expression Session  1:45-2:05

Finals: All finals 20 minutes long

Longboard Final  2:05-2:25

1 Womens Final  2:25-2:45

1 Gremlins Final   2:45-3:05

1 Masters Final   3:05-3:25

1 Legends Final  3:25-3:45

1 Wahines Final  3:45-4:05

1 Grand Masters Final  4:05-4:25

1 Boys Final 4:25-4:45

1 Mens Final  4:45-5:05

1 Juniors Final   5:05-5:25

SIMA Classic Sunday Awards Ceremony

Lion’s Club, Carpinteria, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

