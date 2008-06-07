Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Conner Coffin Leads Local Surfers to Big Wins at Huntington Beach

Top surfers who claimed titles at the West Coast competition paddle on to NSSA Nationals later this month.

By J.P. Garcia | June 7, 2008 | 4:23 a.m.
image
Conner Coffin. (J.P. Garcia photo / Santa Barbara Seals)

California’s top young surfers met at Huntington Beach for the National Scholastic Surfing Association West Coast Championships, a weeklong marathon of heats with each individual fighting for a spot in the highly contested finals. The performance of these athletes determined their qualification for Nationals, where the top surfers in the country will compete head to head for the top spot in their division.

The week displayed some amazing surfing from all over the state, but true to the normalcy of these events, the Orange and San Diego counties seemed to dominate most of the finals’ spots. This year, Santa Barbara County raised some eyebrows, taking home some conference titles, as well as a few first-place victories.

Local standout Conner Coffin, Santa Barbara Seals and Gold Coast Groms team rider, took home some impressive achievements for this event.

“Throughout the week, 14-year-old Coffin’s performance level was going through the roof, surfing years ahead of himself,” J. Aragon said. “Coffin’s powerful game earned him victories in the Explorer Juniors and Boys finals, held just hours before.”

image
Kokoro Tomatsuri. (J.P. Garcia photo / Santa Barbara Seals)

Other standouts were Kokoro Tomatsuri, who took home the Explorer Men’s division and won both the Explorer Men’s and Juniors Conference titles. Parker Coffin, Conner’s younger brother, took home the Southwest Open Boys Conference title as well as both the Explorer Menehuene and Boys Conference titles. Samson Magazino placed third in the Open Longboard division and North West Conference title — the only longboard finalist from our area. And the Explorer Masters Gold Coast Conference title was won by no other than Chris Keet, from Surf Happens.

For the women, Lakey Peterson won the Gold Coast Explorer Girls title, while older, seasoned veteran, Demi Bolsterli, won the Explorer and Open Women’s conference titles.

From here we move onto to NSSA Nationals, which will feature all the top young groms from around the nation, June 18-28. In the meantime, I want to wish Conner Coffin, Demi Bolsterli and the USA team best of luck as they compete in the 2008 International Surfing Association World Junior Championships in Hossegor, France.

2008 NSSA West Coast Championship Local Results

Conner Coffin
1st Place Explorer Boys
1st Place Explorer Juniors
2nd Place Open Juniors
3rd Place Open Men’s

Parker Coffin
3rd Place Explorer Menehuene
6th Place Explorer Boys
2nd Place Open Boys

Kokoro Tomatsuri
1st Place Explorer Men’s

Adam Lambert
4th Place Explorer Men’s

Demi Boelsterli
2nd Place Explorer Women’s
3d Place Open Women’s

image
Lakey Peterson. (J.P. Garcia photo / Santa Barbara Seals)

Lakey Peterson
1st Place Explorer Girls
6th Place Explorer Women’s

Samson Anderson Magazino
3rd Place Open Longboard

Robert Curtis
2nd Place Air show

NSSA 2008 Conference Champions Local Results

Parker Coffin
Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Menehuene and Boys
Southwest Open Conference — Open Boys

Conner Coffin
Southwest Open Conference — Open Juniors

Kokoro Tomatsuri
Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Juniors and Men’s

Chris Keet
Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Masters

Demi Boelsterli
Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Women’s
Northwest Open Conference — Open Women’s

Lakey Peterson
Gold Coast Explorer Conference — Explorer Girls

J.P. Garcia is director of the Santa Barbara Seals.

image
Parker Coffin. (J.P. Garcia photo / Santa Barbara Seals)
image
Lakey Peterson. (J.P. Garcia photo / Santa Barbara Seals)

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 