Conner Coffin Leads Local Surfers to Big Wins at Huntington Beach

Top surfers who claimed titles at the West Coast competition paddle on to NSSA Nationals later this month.

California’s top young surfers met at Huntington Beach for the National Scholastic Surfing Association West Coast Championships, a weeklong marathon of heats with each individual fighting for a spot in the highly contested finals. The performance of these athletes determined their qualification for Nationals, where the top surfers in the country will compete head to head for the top spot in their division.

The week displayed some amazing surfing from all over the state, but true to the normalcy of these events, the Orange and San Diego counties seemed to dominate most of the finals’ spots. This year, Santa Barbara County raised some eyebrows, taking home some conference titles, as well as a few first-place victories.

Local standout Conner Coffin, Santa Barbara Seals and Gold Coast Groms team rider, took home some impressive achievements for this event.

“Throughout the week, 14-year-old Coffin’s performance level was going through the roof, surfing years ahead of himself,” J. Aragon said. “Coffin’s powerful game earned him victories in the Explorer Juniors and Boys finals, held just hours before.”

Other standouts were Kokoro Tomatsuri, who took home the Explorer Men’s division and won both the Explorer Men’s and Juniors Conference titles. Parker Coffin, Conner’s younger brother, took home the Southwest Open Boys Conference title as well as both the Explorer Menehuene and Boys Conference titles. Samson Magazino placed third in the Open Longboard division and North West Conference title — the only longboard finalist from our area. And the Explorer Masters Gold Coast Conference title was won by no other than Chris Keet, from Surf Happens.

For the women, Lakey Peterson won the Gold Coast Explorer Girls title, while older, seasoned veteran, Demi Bolsterli, won the Explorer and Open Women’s conference titles.

From here we move onto to NSSA Nationals, which will feature all the top young groms from around the nation, June 18-28. In the meantime, I want to wish Conner Coffin, Demi Bolsterli and the USA team best of luck as they compete in the 2008 International Surfing Association World Junior Championships in Hossegor, France.

2008 NSSA West Coast Championship Local Results

Conner Coffin

1st Place Explorer Boys

1st Place Explorer Juniors

2nd Place Open Juniors

3rd Place Open Men’s

Parker Coffin

3rd Place Explorer Menehuene

6th Place Explorer Boys

2nd Place Open Boys

Kokoro Tomatsuri

1st Place Explorer Men’s

Adam Lambert

4th Place Explorer Men’s

Demi Boelsterli

2nd Place Explorer Women’s

3d Place Open Women’s

Lakey Peterson

1st Place Explorer Girls

6th Place Explorer Women’s

Samson Anderson Magazino

3rd Place Open Longboard

Robert Curtis

2nd Place Air show

NSSA 2008 Conference Champions Local Results

Parker Coffin

Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Menehuene and Boys

Southwest Open Conference — Open Boys

Conner Coffin

Southwest Open Conference — Open Juniors

Kokoro Tomatsuri

Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Juniors and Men’s

Chris Keet

Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Masters

Demi Boelsterli

Gold Coast Conference — Explorer Women’s

Northwest Open Conference — Open Women’s

Lakey Peterson

Gold Coast Explorer Conference — Explorer Girls

J.P. Garcia is director of the Santa Barbara Seals.