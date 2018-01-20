Conner Lee, Kade Uyesaka of Dos Pueblos Wrestling Earn Podium Finishes at California Invitational

Sophomore Conner Lee of Dos Pueblos knocked off three top-seeded wrestlers and finished fifth in the 154-pound weight class at the California Invitational Tournament in Morro Bay on Saturday.

Kade Uyesaka also earned a podium finish, taking seventh at 115 pounds.

Coach Anthony Califano said Uyesaka went down a weight class to test the waters at a lower weight class. "He has placed at every invitational this season. Both Kade and Conner have their eye on the state tournament this season."

Dos Pueblos placed 17th out of 80 teams at the CIT.

The Chargers wrestle at Buena in a Channel League dual meet on Wednesday.

