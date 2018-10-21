Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Connie Schultz: Divorce’s Demons Haunt Halloween

By Connie Schultz | @ConnieSchultz | October 21, 2018 | 5:15 p.m.

For many years, right before Thanksgiving, I wrote about children caught in the crossfire between divorced and separated parents in the holiday season. I changed the timing in response to emails and calls from parents and grandparents, as well as divorce lawyers and the judges who oversee these family disputes.

The common grievance: If we wait until Thanksgiving to talk about cherishing our children more than our grudges, we’re too late. War has already been declared, and battles have been engaged.

Too many kids’ Halloweens are in ruins.

I admit to struggling initially with the timing of this column this year, and not because I’m hesitant to address what all children deserve. It’s just that there’s so much going on in our country and in the world right now.

We’re less than three weeks away from our midterm elections, for example, which will be voters’ first chance since President Donald Trump was elected to weigh in on the direction of the country. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of this election.

But if we care about children, we must care about them all the time, not just on slow news days — which have virtually disappeared in the past two years.

National and international crises loom, but the daily mess of life continues. Parents continue to fall out of love, and this year, as is the case every other year, another round of children are becoming pawns in a game with no honorable victory.

And so here we are, talking about Halloween. It’s the most child-centric celebration of the year, as we conjure a make-believe world full of costumes and parties. Think about this: Trick-or-treating is the only time of the year when grown-ups encourage little ones to take candy from strangers.

Talk about magical.

Unless.

Any busy divorce lawyer can most likely describe Halloween night phone logs filled with tales of mutual agreements that were lies, all lies. Children waiting for parents who never show up. Parents showing up for children who are not at home. Costumes ruined. Costumes missing. Costumes deemed unacceptable, quite suddenly but oh-so predictably.

“The parents are standing in the driveway,” one of my lawyer friends tells me, “arguing about whether Darth Vader is appropriate. She says it’s their son’s favorite Star Wars character. He says she picked it because Darth is a terrible father.”

He shakes his head. “Meanwhile, the kid’s standing there wearing the costume. Finally, he pulls off the mask. ‘It’s OK,’ he tells them. ‘I’m too big for trick-or-treat anyway.’”

He was 9 years old.

Next up: Thanksgiving.

Divorce can hollow out a soul, at least for a while, and it’s not a child’s job to fill that void. Never are parents a more powerful example for young children than when, in the darkest moments, we model how love remains. Parenting is hard, but it comes to an end. What happens next depends on our children’s memories and their version of us. There is no editing that story.

I’ve said it before in a column, and it bears repeating: No matter what you think of that former spouse who hurt you, every child you brought into the family you used to be still wants to love everyone in it. In the absence of abuse, every child deserves to live the essential truth of the human heart: We can never love too many people.

Once upon a time, every last one of us was a child. Just like our children, we were vulnerable and dependent on the adults in our lives.

If you are a parent in the thick of the divorce fog right now, remembering who you used to be will help you see your children for who they are right now.

They want to love everyone, and that means you.

Connie Schultz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, professional in residence at the Kent State University School of Journalism & Mass Communication, and author of ... and His Lovely Wife, which chronicled the successful campaign of her husband, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. E-mail her at [email protected], and follow her on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 