Connor Levoff Receives Coaching Award from USA Water Polo

Water Polo

Chuckie Roth also honored for his contributions to the game

Connor Levoff, head coach of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo’s boys and girls 12-, 14-, and 16-under teams, received USA’s Water Polo’s 2016 Brent Bohlender Distinguished Coaching Award.

The Bohlender Award recognizes a women’s coach whose performance exemplifies leadership, excellence, and sportsmanship at the scholastic competitive levels. Levoff is also head boys and girls coach at Dos Pueblos High.

Also honored was SBCC women's and San Marcos girls water polo coach Chuckie Roth. He was presented the Sandy Nitta Distinguished Coaching Award for the Coastal California Zone. Roth guided San Marcos to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals last winter and took the SBCC women to the California Community College State Final.

In a historic summer, Levoff led Santa Barbara Water Polo’s 12U, 14U, 16U, and 18U girls teams to semifinal games at the 2016 National Junior Olympics held at Stanford University. 805’s 14U and 16U girls won gold medals. Nineteen 805 Santa Barbara water polo players were named All-American, and more than 30 Santa Barbara players compete on USA Water Polo Olympic Development Teams. Levoff is an ODP coach for USA Water Polo’s Coastal Zone.

Levoff’s chief objective is to prepare 805 Santa Barbara players for college. Club players who have made ormal commits so far include Paige Hauschild (USC), Kailie McGeoy (Princeton), Brittany Prentice (Michigan), Toni Shackelford (UC Irvine) and Britni Tisdale (Azusa Pacific University).

“This is the ultimate reward for our coaching staff, placing 805 Santa Barbara players at the nation’s top universities,” said Levoff.