Connor McManigal, Luke Coffey Homer in Westmont Victory

Baseball

Westmont bats exploded for 10 runs and 16 hits as the eight-ranked Warriors (3-0) notched a 10-5 non-conference victory over the Sea Beggars of Providence Christian at Russ Carr Field.

Nine different Warriors collected hits, with Santa Barbara High alum Connor McManigal and Michael Stefanic leading the way with three hits apiece. McManigal homered and scored two runs.

Dos Pueblos alum Luke Coffey belted a two-run homer in the third inning and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Sean Coyne picked up his first win of the season by pitching two scoreless innings in relief while allowing two hits. Coyne struck out three and walked one. Grant Gardner started on the bump for the Warriors and pitched four-plus innings. The right-hander allowed five runs on six hits, struck out three and walked one.